J.C. Armstrong, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 5, 1943, to J.C., Sr. and Alice Armstrong. J.C. was a lifelong Christian Southern Baptist. He was well known to many in the area as an expert meat cutter, NASCAR fan and go cart racer. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jay Stanley and Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Tim) Holley; two grandsons, Tyler (Mara Heath) Boren and Jared Mathews; four great-grandchildren, Kenzie Heath, Cash Smith, Brylin Mathews and Camden Mathews; a sister, Juanita Bulimore; and a brother, Jerry (Elaine) Armstrong. He was preceded in death by a son, with whom he longed to be, Randy Armstrong, who went to be with the Lord on December 4, 1983, at the age of 15; and his parents. Pallbearers are Gerry Steffens, Michael Jones, Frank Wright, Robin Godwin, Tim Thompson and Roger Griffin. Special thanks goes to the many friends, family, neighbors and everyone at the Sanctuary Hospice House, especially, Nicole McCracken, Jay Stanley and Lisa Swords. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.