PITTSBORO -- James Allen Armstrong, 61, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on no service at no service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.

