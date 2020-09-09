HOUSTON -- Judy Armstrong, 59, passed away Thursday, September 03, 2020, at Home in Houston. Services will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Sat, Sept 12, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.