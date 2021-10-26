Kyle Jordon Armstrong, 35, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2 PM at Life Changing Ministries, 94 S. Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM - 7 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and Saturday from 1 PM to service time at the church.Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.