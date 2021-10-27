Kyle Jordon Armstrong, 35, died unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo. A young man whose life was full of love, laughter and engagement, Kyle was born on September 18, 1986 in Tupelo to Kevin J. Armstrong and Jacqueline Renee Owens Chandler. He spent most all his life in Tupelo where he made many friends, was a five star athlete in the Tupelo Public Schools, broke numerous records in baseball and soccer and made countless friends with his winning ways and innate ability to "light up" any room he entered. Kyle was strong physically, enjoyed life generally, never met a meal he didn't like especially if it involved sweets and was a "cool dude" to hang out with. His athletic prowess, especially in soccer, allowed him to literally play the game all over the world where he won countless trophies and awards for athleticism. He graduated High School from the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Shelby and attended Itawamba Community College where he continued his love of participatory sports. A "neat freak" and "threads man", Kyle loved clothing, had a massive collection of shoes and baseball caps and enjoyed most in his working life being employed in retail sales and customer service. He was a great dad to his son, Koen, a 10 th grader at Mooreville High School, and enjoyed playing soccer with him. Kyle knew the Lord and attended his Dad's Church, The King's Dome Worship Center in Tupelo. Kyle's life made a difference to those he loved and his memory will be forever cherished by his family and large network of friends. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Life Changing Ministries, 94 South Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 with burial to follow in Porter's Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and from 1 PM-service time on Saturday at the church. Survivors include his father, Pastor Kevin Armstrong (Melony) of Tupelo and his mother, Jacqueline Owens Chandler (Dennis) of Tupelo; his wife, Leticia Armstrong of Biloxi; his son, Koen Gregory and his mother, Jill Gregory; twin brother, Keith Armstrong (Briana) of Birmingham, AL, Christopher Chandler and Kevin Armstong, Jr., both of Tupelo, and Kamal Armstrong, MSU - Starkville; twin sisters, Arielle Armstrong and Shambrielle Armstrong, both of Tupelo; April Johsnon(Tony), Tiwian Chandler all of Tupelo Anterio Chandler of Rockford, IL; A cousin like a brother Nate Coleman of Tupelo; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Kevin; maternal grandmother, Alreda Pounds; paternal grandparents, Bettye Jenkins and Johnny Armstrong; great-grandmother who helped raise him, Nancy Staples. Memorials made in memory of Kyle Armstrong may be sent to King's Dome Worship Center, 2155 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Memorials made in memory of Kyle Armstrong may be sent to King's Dome Worship Center, 2155 McCullough Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.