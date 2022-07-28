Thomas Leon Armstrong, a big man with a big heart, departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 for his life everlasting from Diversicare Nursing Center in Tupelo, where he had briefly resided. He was 86. Born August 12, 1935 in the Brewer Community, he was the son of the late Grady Thomas Armstrong and Lillian Blanton Armstrong. Leon grew up in Brewer and married his 67 year sweetheart, Kathleen Lemmons on May 1, 1954. He started his working career with Cockrell Banana Company and later was employed for over 30 years by Borden Ice Cream Company where he was salesman and a supervisor. He and Kathleen lived in Verona for many years before settling in Brewer over 30 years ago. An outdoorsman, Leon was a master gardener and enjoyed giving his produce to family and neighbors. He was especially known for his tomatoes. He loved mowing his yard and keeping it perfect. Leon had a catfish pond on his land and took pride in feeding the fish. He and Kathleen were longtime members of the Verona United Methodist Church. A time to visit and reflect will take place between 11 AM-1 PM Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. There will be no formal service. For those wishing to make memorials in memory of Leon, the family suggests they be directed to Verona United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 370, Verona, MS. 38879. Leon leaves his wife, Kathleen Lemmons Armstrong of Brewer; his son, Tommy Armstrong and wife, Becky of Baldwyn; two grandchildren who loved their Papa Leon, Mandy Armstrong Reeves (Brad) of Jackson and Nick Armstrong (Stacy) of the Friendship Community near Saltillo; great grandchildren, Avrie Armstrong, Darbi Armstrong, Caroline Reeves, Mason Reeves and Hank Armstrong; his sister, Lou Ellen Williams (Leon) of North Carolina and a brother in law, Bud Lemmons (Stephanie) of Fulton. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jerry Armstrong who died in 1989. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
