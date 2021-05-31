Martez C. Armstrong, 28, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 @ 12:00- noon at Sherman Grove M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 two hours prior to service at Sherman Grove M. B. Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

