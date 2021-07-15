On June 19, 1945, God graced Calvin and Cordelia Jeffries, with the birth of their second child, Mary Caline Jeffries (Poochie). She was born in Cotton Plant, Mississippi. Mary was a member of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church in Tupelo, MS. Her formal education was in Cotton Plant, MS and she went on to obtain her high school diploma. She was employed with North Mississippi Medical Center and a vendor and night security guard with Securitas. She leaves to cherish her memory: (sisters) Ethel Mae Jeffries McNeal on Guntown, MS, Shirlean Gordon and (brother) R.C. Smith of both of New Albany, MS, (7) children, Clarence (Lynn) Jeffries, James Jeffries (Pinky) of Verona, MS, Betty Dixon of Guntown, MS, Cherry (Larry) Massey of New Albany, MS, Donald Morris (Tammy) and Gwendolyn Morris Traylor both of Tupelo, MS, and Eddie (Sheritha) Morris of Verona, MS, 2 step-sons Marcus (Giavonnie) Armstrong of Brooklyn, New York and Kelvin (Gwendolyn) Armstrong of Tupelo, MS, 42 grandchildren, and 39 great grandchildren, a good friend Mr. Al John Johnson, and a host of family and friends. Mary transitioned from this life on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 11:16 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00am, Graveside at Porter's Memorial Park. Walk-thru visitation will be held Friday, June 16, 2021 from 4-6pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
