Mary Magdalene Caldwell Armstrong, 90, realized the promises of her lifelong faith in her Savior and joined him in eternity in the early morning hours of Friday, March 20, 2020 from Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Mary was born in Itawamba County, MS on January 10, 1930 to the late Claude Caldwell and Oberia Oliver Caldwell. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area of Itawamba County and was a member of the Cason Baptist Church. She worked at Reed's Garment Company in her early life but was a homemaker, a mother and grandmother most of her life. She provided great meals for her family, kept her flower beds perfect, and was a master seamstress making clothes for her children and grandchildren over the years. A caregiver, she sat with many elderly folks the last part of her life giving them expert, compassionate care. Due to the Cornona Virus pandemic, the family has requested that you respect their desire for a private family service to celebrate her life at 1 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Friends may visit from 11 AM - 12:30 PM. Private burial will follow in the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery east of Plantersville. Holland Funeral Directors are honored to be serving their friends (840-5000). The service will be live-streamed and friends and extended family may watch at 1 PM Monday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. The service will be permanently archived thereafter. Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her children: three daughters, Edna Mae Rawson (Terry) of Tupelo, Carolyn Sue Suddieth (Billy), and Dorothy Chaney (Jerry) of Nettleton, and a son, James Armstrong (Becky) of Amory; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, William Caldwell (Villa) of Nettleton, and a sister, Eulene Caldwell of Smithville. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Claude, in 1989.
