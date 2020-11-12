Peggy Gaddy Armstrong, 85, realized the promises of her lifelong faith and met her Creator on Monday morning, November 9, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Born in her beloved Itawamba County on December 22, 1934 to William Burl Gaddy and Bonnie Mae Prestage Gaddy, she grew up in Fulton. Peggy graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1952, 6 months after marrying the love of her life, Harry Lee Armstrong on Nov. 30, 1951-a marriage of 68 years until his death on Feb. 2, 2020. She was baptized in the Baptist Church at an early age and maintained and grew her spiritual commitment to God, family and her brothers and sisters in Christ throughout her earthly pilgrimage. She and Harry were longtime active and faithful members of Harrisburg Baptist Church where their presence and gifts were a blessing to all. Peggy joined Harry in 1952 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina where he did his U. S. Marine Corps basic training and she worked at a local dry cleaning business. After Harry's discharge from military service in 1954, they returned to Fulton. They started their family and Peggy maintained the home and was a doting Mother to two sons, Eddie and Jim, while Harry completed studies at Mississippi State. She later began her college studies at ICC, worked at Piggly Wiggly and later, attended MSU living in the dorm there. After graduating with a degree in Elementary Education, she became a teacher at Lawhon Elementary School retiring in 1984. She and Harry moved to Tupelo in 1969. Peggy and Harry were inseparable, a model couple with similar interests and motivations. Both were legendary members of the Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club and leaders of the famous Catfish Cooking team. Peggy loved being a wife, homemaker and "Nanny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She encouraged their educational goals, attended their school events religiously and made the Armstrong home and table a fabled sanctuary for them. Her heart was theirs always as she doted over them but she was quick, even in the sweetest of spirits to correct them and set them on the straight and narrow. She and Harry were gardeners and relentlessly canned, processed or froze produce for family and to give to friends. Her smile would light up any room. She and Harry's lives were so meaningful to so many that their impact on our schools, spiritual development and the enhancement of so many individual lives will be their legacy of service above self encouraging generations to come. Thanks be to God for their journey! A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Bro. David Langerfeld officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Saturday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 PM Saturday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Please observe Covid-19 guidelines, especially wearing a mask at all times. Peggy is survived by her two sons, Eddie Armstrong and wife, Carol of Tupelo, and Jim Armstrong and wife, Dorothy of Hattiesburg; 4 grandchildren, Paige Arrington (Barry), Lynzee Kinsey (Eric), Jay Armstrong (Lindsey), and Jessica Lee Matthews (Brock); 6 great-grandchildren, Abbie Arrington, Pittman Arrington, Jackson Kinsey, Oliver, Linus and Milo Armstrong; her nephews, Steve and Stu Gaddy and their families, and all of the Armstrong family whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; by Harry and her older brother, Dean Gaddy and his wife, Willa Dean. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 East Main St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or to Sunshine Health Care Patient Care Fund, 1677 Hwy 9 North, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.