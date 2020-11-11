Peggy Armstrong, 85, passed away Monday, November 09, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from Noon - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.

