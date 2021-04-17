Randayius R. Armstrong, 21, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Starkville, MS. Services will be Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with all safety policies implemented(Masks Required*). Burial to follow at Cousins Cemetery on Dixie Road in Woodland, MS. Military honors will be given. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.

