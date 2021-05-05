Thelbert J. "T.J." Armstrong, 96, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Smithville First Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery, Smithville, MS.

