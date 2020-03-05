VARDAMAN -- Vickie Armstrong, 50, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at NMMC in TUPELO. Services will be on Sat, March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Kyles Chapel M.B. Church. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Kyles Chapel M.B. Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.