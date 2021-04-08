Jack Lynn Arndt, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home in Memphis, TN. He was born on May 26, 1954, to Carl McKinley and Violet Lee Elam Arndt in Illinois. Jack was owner of Jax Tax Service and Insurance Agency, Sonshine Recording Studios. He was a member of Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Walnut, MS, where he served as an Outreach Pastor, and was a member of the Apostolic Faith Fellowship. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Charity Church of Jesus Christ in Walnut, MS with Bro. Tim Watson and Bro. Bradley Watson Officiating. Burial will follow in Charity Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Charity Church of Jesus Christ. Jack is survived by one son: Joseph Benjamin Arndt (Andrea) of Hernando, MS; three daughters: Courtney Lynn Baker (Kevin) Walnut, MS; Brittney Sue Arndt of Southaven, MS, Molly Elizabeth Arndt of Memphis, TN; three sisters: Ruth Ann Garrison (Robert) of Vandalia, IL. Edna Alton (Scott) of Vandalia, IL, Jill Graumenz (Gary) of Vandalia, IL; five grandchildren: Kaden Baker, Conner Baker, Kenzlee Baker. Ellis Arndt, Emerson Arndt; one sister-in-law: Alicia Arndt Marsengill of Sevierville, TN Preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Donald Arndt, Russell Arndt, Larry Arndt. Expressions of sympathy, for the Arndt family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.