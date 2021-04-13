Doug Arnold, 60, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home. He was born October 23, 1960, in Valdosta, GA to Kenneth and Mary Ruth Arnold. He graduated from Wingfield High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Business from Delta State University. He played college football for Hinds Junior College and Alabama A & M. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service as a Revenue Officer and retired after 35 years of service. Many may remember him as the voice of the Saltillo Tigers Football team. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was a past Sunday School Teacher and Assistant Choir Director. He was as avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, fishing, working on projects in his barn and most of all, playing with his grandchildren. Services will be 1 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. The family request that mask be worn. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Scott Arnold of Friendship; one daughter, Makayla Merritt (Ryan) of Purvis; one sister, Debbie Arnold of Guntown; his mother-in law, Martha Scott of Friendship; four grandchildren, Alaina, Luke, Layton and Elizabeth Kay. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Arnold and his father, Kenneth Arnold. Pallbearers will be Ryan Merritt, Mike Scott, Mike Scott, Jr., Barry Martinez, Casey Hendrix and Bobby Scott. Honorary Pallbearers will be Luke Merritt, Layton Merritt, Cayson Hendrix and Liam Scott. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Thursday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
