Fred Edward "Edd" Arnold, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. He was born April 6, 1936, to Fred Thomas and Lillie Arnold. He attended First Apostolic Church of Booneville. He loved working on cars, trucks and tractors, and loved his family, going to church, and being around people-he never met a stranger. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Rev. Haywood Burcham and Rev. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. He is survived by one daughter, Becky (Eldon) McVey; one son, Terry (Barbara) Carr; four brothers, Billy Joe (Phyliss) Arnold, Tom (Cutie Mae) Arnold, Jerry Arnold and Cecil (Mary Ruth) Arnold; 12 grandchildren, Glen (Michelle) McVey, Teddy (Regina) McVey, Michael (Amy) McVey, T.J. (Carol) Carr, Lara (Ben) Winton, Blake Carr and Brooke Dunigan; 17 great-grandchildren, Jamie McVey, Justin (Angie) McVey, Joey McVey, Lauren McVey, Derek (Madison) McVey, Emily McVey, Jordyn McVey, Josey Carr, Evan Carr, Will Winton, Sam Winton, Max Winton, Molly Dunigan, Richard Dunigan and Keelee Dunigan; three great-great-grandchildren, Layah, Brantley and Addie McVey; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Avis Arnold; his parents; one son, Tony Arnold; and two granddaughters, Linda and Julie McVey. Pallbearers are Perry Bullock, Tony Barnes, Wayne Murphy, Sam Bass, Bubba Strange and William Barnes. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at the funeral home. Condolences mat be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
