James Edward (Eddie) Arnold passed peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on September 18, 2020 at the age of 76. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Dianne Hartley Arnold. One son, Chad Arnold (Tricia). Three Grandchildren, Harper Arnold, Taylor Arnold, And Riley Arnold. One sister, Olivette Yancey. Two Brother in laws, Gene Hartley (Brenda) and Danny Hartley (Pam), and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Quittie Arnold and Virgie Arnold, and two siblings, Thomas Quittie Arnold and Doris Schultz. He was born in Sardis MS on November 3, 1943. He graduated from Sardis High School and attended Northwest Junior College and Delta State. He enjoyed a long career with ITT/Fabri Valve in Amory as Purchasing Manager. He retired in 2010. Eddie was an avid sportsman and loved the outdoors and his hunting trips with his friends. He loved to golf and socialize. He was a die hard Ole Miss Rebel fan and enjoyed tailgating and games. Eddie was very involved in Loaves and Fish Food Pantry and a dedicated member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen. He was an Alderman of the city of Aberdeen for 10 years and an active member and past president of the Aberdeen Jaycee chapter. Above all Eddie loved his family with all his heart. He most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. A celebration of Eddie's life will be on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 am at St. John's Episcopal Church. Pallbearers will be Harper Arnold, Taylor Arnold, Jimmy Belk, Lloyd Massey, Tom Milner, Gene Hartley, Danny Hartley and Buddy Bryant. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Spring Valley Hospice ladies. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 54, Aberdeen MS 39730. The family will be in the Parish Hall at the church for visitation from 9:00 A.M. until service time.
