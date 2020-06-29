Melissa "Missy" Arnold, 50, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the NMMC. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed fishing and watching television. She was an avid Nascar and MS State Fan. She loved spending time with her son and she was a member of Meadow Creek Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Bishop and Bro. Ronald Michael officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Creek Cemetery. She is survived by her son, Hunter Arnold of Baldwyn; parents, Wade and Wanda Arnold of Baldwyn; grandmother, Marie Miller of Baldwyn; aunts, Brenda Presley and Garnette Wilemon of Booneville; uncles, Jackie Arnold (Sandra) of Burnsville, Matthew Arnold of Baldwyn and Benny Miller (Karon) of Corinth; special friend, Robert Thompson; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by grandfather, Arnold Miller and grandparents, Betheline and James Arnold. Pallbearers will Matthew Arnold, Larry Dale Joyner, Robert Thompson, Junior Burns, Jason Taylor , Jamey Wilemon, Brandon Wilemon and Jerry South. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
