Stanley Arnold, 79, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville, MS. He was born January 4, 1941 to James and Jewel Arnold. Mr. Arnold was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and collecting John Deere memorabilia. A Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, Concord Cemetery with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. He is survived by his son Jim Arnold. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Arnold; and his parents. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

