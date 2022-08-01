Valerie Annette Arnold was born on April 7, 1971, to parents Joyce Ann Holley and Joseph Vernon Johnson in Booneville, Mississippi. She went home to be with the Lord, on July 30, 2022, after her long battle with Lupus. She graduated from New Site High School in 1989. Valerie worked at Northeast MS Community Services where she was the Transit Coordinator and Drug and Alcohol Program Manager. Valerie's compassion for others was boundless and she believed that everyone was deserving of safe transportation. She had a warm presence, unconditional positive regard, and was a strong advocate for others. She helped develop a new program during her tenure with Tupelo Transit that increased community access. This is only one of the many accomplishments in her career. Valerie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. Her love for her family and her strength to show up in such meaningful ways at every opportunity were just two of the many qualities that were cherished by those who love her dearly. Valerie had a strong love for fashion, statement jewelry, interior design, and creative expression. She was regarded for her natural musical talent, sense of humor, creativity, and her giant heart. She enjoyed making memories with her grandson, who was her pride and joy. A Celebration of Life for Valerie Annette Arnold will be at McMillan Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at 2 P.M. officiated by Bro. Russell Clouse with Burial at Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be at McMillian Funeral Home on Monday, August 1st, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. She is survived by her Mother Joyce Holley Johnson; daughter, Amber Riddle; Grandson, Brayden Riddle; sister, Melanie Kabban (Emil); two nieces, Dara Wotherspoon (Zach) and Kaitlyn Wingold (Zach); nephew, Emile Kabban; two great nieces, Sofia and Amelia Wotherspoon. She is preceded in death by her father Joe Vernon Johnson. Pallbearers are Brayden Riddle, Emil Kabban, Emile Kabban, John Johnson, Jason Johnson, and Jeremiah Johnson.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.