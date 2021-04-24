"Work hard and you can accomplish anything in life," were the very words Maurilio Arrexi used as his daily mantra. It was with these words that would guide him to settle in Amory to raise his family. And it's these words that now provide solace and comfort to his family as Maurilio passed away on April 21, 2021, from pancreatic cancer. Never meeting a stranger and armed with a smile, Maurilio spent nearly 30 years working the overnight shift at the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Amory. For nearly 30 years and without complaint, he worked days and nights to support his family, ensuring their needs were met. Son of the late Maria Aburto and Fidel Arrexi, Maurilio found his way to Amory in 1974 through an opportunity to work with Robert Parham and the cotton gin. A few short years later, Maurilio would be joined in Amory by wife Lillie and first-born daughter, Julie. Maurilio would spend the next 40 years putting down roots in town he loved so dear. He would find a spiritual home as a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church. Maurilio would see his family grow with the arrival of sons Jamie and Joseph. A loving husband and caring father, Maurilio taught his children the value of hard work and respect by embodying those values daily. It was in the aisles of Wal-Mart he would share his warm smile and caring spirit. It was in these aisles he would speak truth to many and it was in these aisles he would speak about the many accomplishments of his children. When he wasn't working, you could find Maurilio with a fishing pole in hand or a pair of tongs. His favorite places to be were fishing with his family or standing over a hot charcoal grill, grilling for the neighborhood. Maurilio was a man who cared deeply for his family and friends. A man who always had time for those in need and wanted nothing but the best for his community. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Arrexi; daughter, Julie Houston (Scott); sons, Jamie Arrexi and Joseph Arrexi (Liz); grandchildren Makayla, Maya, Ainsley and Isaac. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Maria Aburto Arrexi. His funeral mass will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Helen's Catholic Church, beginning at 10 a.m. with Father Joseph Le and Sister Lael Niblick officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park in Amory with pallbearers being Jamie Arrexi, Joseph Arrexi, Scott Houston, Jerry Brown, John Brown and Roy Brown. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, April 25th, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
