Jennifer Johnson Arriola, 44, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her residence in Iuka. Services will be on Friday, March 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.

