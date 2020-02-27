73, passed away on Tues., Feb. 18, 2020 at his residence in Okolona. Carl Edward Ashby was born to his late parents, Abe Ashby and Katie Shack on Nov. 20, 1946 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. He was also a truck driver for 53 years. Carl Ashby is survived by the mother of his children, Mary Nancy Hykes of Okolona. One daughter; Roxie M. Chandler (James) of Okolona. Two step-daughters; Darlene Walton of Tupelo and Darlinda Bowens of Okolona. Four sons; Carl Ashby, Jr. (Beverly) of Shannon, Michael Ashby (Janice) of Okolona, Rondell Ashby (Sarah) of Tupelo and TeCarlo Ashby of Shannon. Two step-sons; James Conway (Deborah) of Aberdeen and Lonnie Bowens (Jessie Faye) of Aberdeen. One sister; Daisy Fields of Tupelo. One brother; Leon Shack of Tupelo. There are 52 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries Church located in Okolona. The burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Gardens in Tupelo. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.