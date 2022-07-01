Elaine Pruitt Ashley, 76, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1946 to the late William Pruitt and the late Erma Worthy Pruitt. She enjoyed working the paper route. She also enjoyed traveling. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Nate Kornegay and Tina Kornegay speaking. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 Saturday in the Senter Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be at Old Bethel Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is incharge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Bobby) Tutor of Golden; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchilren; brothers: Johnny (Debi) Pruitt and Jerry Pruitt. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Rebecca "Lulu" Ann Pharr; son, Mark Anthony Pharr; sisters: Ruby Pounders, Nellie Hargett, Cathy Ann Pruitt; brothers: Jimmy Pruitt, Ruble Pruitt, Gene Pruitt, Bill Pruitt; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Gail Vick Pallbearers will be Anthony Vick, Lee Vick, Kyle Frazier, Slate Pharr, Michael Pharr, Cole Crawley, Eric Kelley Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
