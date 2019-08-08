Jean Elizabeth Duncan Askew, 92, departed this life for eternal life in the early morning hours of August 8, 2019 from the Hospice Unit of Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Jean was born in Union County on December 22, l926 to the late John Ernest Duncan, longtime funeral director and embalmer and Lilly Mae Duncan Young. Jean was a graduate of Tupelo High School, Class of l945. She married Houston Askew on August 8, l946. He died in l986. Jean lived most of her life in Lee County before moving to Oxford Health and Rehabilitation when her health failed about 4 years ago. Her working career included over 3 decades at Arvin Industries where she was an office assistant. Jean was a longtime faithful member of the First Christian Church in Tupelo where she was a deaconess, Sunday school teacher and church historian. Always dressed to the 9's and impeccable in her southern demeanor, Jean was a delight to be around. She loved her yard and flowers, traveling and taking pictures and compiling albums. Her family was of supreme importance to her and she drew strength and purpose from being a devoted and doting wife, mother and grandmother. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her daughter, Angela White, and her grandchildren, Staci Blackwell and Lee White speaking. A private family committal service will follow in the Verona City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Saturday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Jean is survived by her son, Michael Askew and wife, Kitty of Lake Charles, LA; her daughters, Carol Askew Young and her husband, Johnny of Olive Branch and Angela Askew White, Royce of Oxford; her grandchildren, Staci Blackwell (Ceylon), Amanda Young, Melinda Bateman (Matt), Lee Houston White (Beth) and Jake McCain (Kelli). Great grandchildren, Jack and Lily Blackwell, Alex Bateman, Maryann and Houston White, Hunter and Callie McCain.. 1 sister, Birdye Farmer of North Little Rock, Ark., sisters in law, Virginia Young of Muscle Shoals, Ala and Jane Sanchez of San Juan Capistrono, Calif. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Houston. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 232 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. The service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
86°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:32 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.