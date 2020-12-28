Arthur Asters, 82, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. He was December 12, 1938, in New Albany to Constantine and Lola Beatrice Asters. He graduated from Pensacola High School and received his BA from Mississippi State University. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and was an engineer for Rockwell/Delta International of 35 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed gardening and developing and trying different recipes. He loved his family and worshiped his grandbabies. Graveside services will be 12 PM Tuesday at the Hope Mausoleum in Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Richardson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Asters of Tupelo; two daughters, Victoria Asters and Susan Asters Ard (Nicholas) all of Tupelo; one brother, Conny Asters (Bonnie) of Apopka, FL; one nephew, Charles Asters of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Clayton Alexander Ard and Emily Michelle Ard. Visitation will be 11 - 12 Tuesday. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Make A Wish. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
