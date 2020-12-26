Michael "Mike" Constantine Asters, 61, died Friday, December 25, 2020 in Tupelo after a sudden illness. He was born in Tupelo, on March 30, 1959 to Constantine and Nan Asters. Mike was a 1978 graduate of Tupelo High School. After high school, he went to work alongside his father establishing Connie's Chicken. A few years later his brother, Jay, joined them to carry on the family business. Mike married the love of his life, Melody, on September 17, 1983. It was through Connie's that he enjoyed serving and visiting the people of the community, especially his morning coffee drinkers. He loved coming home to share with Melody who he saw and spoke with in the restaurant each day. One of his greatest joys was hunting with his three boys. It was the company of his sons he enjoyed the most because you wouldn't find him out there alone. Pickwick was a special place where he grew up fishing and skiing on the water. He continued to make those memories later in life with his own children and grandchildren, but he especially loved a quiet weekend there with Melody. While planning and packing were not his favorite, no one loved to travel, seeing new places and discovering new restaurants with his family, more than Mike. He is survived by his wife Melody Asters, Clayton and Lauren Asters (Anne Ballard) of Tupelo, Matt and MarySusan Asters (Anderson and Coats) of New Albany, Murphey Asters of Memphis, Tennessee; his brothers, Wes (Alicia) and Jay Asters of Tupelo; and his mother-in-law, Anne Jones of Tupelo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Nan Asters. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Prather officiating. Visitation will be held graveside from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Butler, Joey Carlisle, Donnie Christian, Jamie Ewing, Cliff Gates, Donnie Homan, Mitch Hunter, Lacey Lowe, Hal McPherson, Andy Luckett, Wayne Mask, and George Partlow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's honor to Make-A-Wish Mid-South, 1780 Moriah Woods Blvd, Suite 10, Memphis, TN 38817 or First United Methodist Church of Tupelo 412 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
