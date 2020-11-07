Carol Kay Moorman Aston, 73, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born at home in Pontotoc. She married James H. Aston on March 28, 1968, who was by her side when she took her last breath. When she graduated from Pontotoc City, she went to work at the Shirt Factory. When she married James, she quit there and attended Cosmetology School. She has been an active hairdresser for 52 years. A graveside service will be at 11:00am Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Ken Hester will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Survivors, Husband; daughter-Cynthia Aston Chambers; grandsons-Jacob Aston Chambers and Jamichael Latez Gates; two brothers-Joel Moorman (Jackie) and Jerry Moorman (Brenda); four sisters-Anita Carnes Waldrop, Bettie Owen, Kathie Mason (George) and Debbie McKnight (Kenneth); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many others that she claimed. Preceded in death by, her parents-George and Frances Moorman and two siblings who died at birth. Pallbearers, Barry Carnes, Jonathan Carnes, Shane Moorman, Chris Moorman, Terry Owen, Jared McKnight and James Earl Aston.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.