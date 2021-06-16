Dana Ataolahy, 41, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Houston, TX. He was born June 27, 1979 in Houston. He attended SICM World Harvest Media Center and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Services will be 11 AM Friday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Kimbrell officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother, Patti Tristan of Mobile, AL; three children, Michael, Parissa and Asa; his grandmother, Earline Bean of Houston, TX; his uncle Steve Wallace and numerous cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, M. (Atta) Ataolahy; his grandparents Gale and Christeen Bean; his great-grandparents, Ervin and Lucille Jaggers and Holder and Mae Bean. Pallbearers will be Logan Sheppard, James Jaggers, Asa Sheppard, Ryan Sheppard and Morris Perry. The family would like to give special thanks to Rachel Johnson Sheppard and Judi Johnson. Visitation will be 10 - 11 Friday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
