Brenda Joyce Andrews Atkins, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2022, at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1944, in Columbus, MS to the late Anna G. Ward and Mitchell Maxwell Andrews. She lived in Columbus MS until moving to Hamilton MS her freshman year of high school. While at Hamilton, she met the love of her life, Kenny Atkins. Brenda and Kenny married November 28, 1963, and soon started their family. Brenda was a very simple lady who loved her family, friends, and her church. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church where she loved her ladies Sunday school class immensely. Brenda had the privilege of being a stay-at-home mom until her children were grown and then in her later years, she went to work for Dexter Jackson where she spent 25 years doing something else that she also loved. She loved gardening in her beautiful day lilies and irises and reading her Bible. Brenda enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends and family over the phone. Brenda was quite blessed by a wonderful extended family that she gained when she married Kenny. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. George Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Roberts Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time. She is survived by her three children, Stan Atkins (Candie) of Hamilton, Pam Myers (Byron) of Belden and Janet Dixon (John) of Hamilton. She would say her greatest legacy that she leaves behind are her five granddaughters, Caitlyn Atkins Baker (Josh), Cara Dixon, Alison Atkins, Mallory Dixon, and Courtney Myers. She is also survived by one sister, Carol Ann Cook of Powell, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 44 years, and one brother, Thomas Clark Andrews. In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice. Honorary pallbearers will be William Dean Atkins, Glenn Atkins, Bobby Stockton, Travis Thompson, Sammy Atkins. Pallbearers will be Ricky Goodwin, Roger Goodwin, John Dixon, Byron Myers, Brian Atkins, and Alan Atkins. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
