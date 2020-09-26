Celebration of Life Service for Julia Faye Atkins, 90, are set for 2:00 pm Sunday at Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Stephen Ludlum officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery. Family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 to service time. Masks and social distance guide lines will be in place. Julia died September 24, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was born March 9, 1930 in Alcorn Co. MS to the late Guy and Blanche Tyson. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church and a housewife. She enjoyed cooking, going to church actives and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, J.P. Atkin III; parents; brothers, James Lee Tyson and Bill Tyson; and a son-in-law, Mike Hardin. She is survived by her sons; Phil Atkins (Ruby Damons), Jackie Atkins, Tim Atkins; a daughter, Julene Hardin; grandchildren, Steven Hardin (Lawanda), Jay Atkins (Rachel), Dr. Blakley Fowler (Jake), Clint Atkins, Lydia Holmes (Eric); great grandchildren Kane Hardin, Elsie, Cooper and Browning Atkins, Mac and Nyles Fowler; step great grandchildren, Preston, Ethan and Evan Robertson; host of other family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Atkins family. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
