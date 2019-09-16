Charles L. Atkinson, 84, passed away on September 12, 2019 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was born September 29, 1934 in Louisville, MS to Charles E. Atkinson and Claudie Kennedy Atkinson. Charles attended and graduated from Louisville High School in 1952 and went on to attend and graduate from Mississippi State University in 1957. He later married Roxene Hall on December 27, 1958 Mr. Atkinson was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Starkville, MS. He was also a county supervisor for the Farmer's Home Administration in Winston County for several years and a member of the Mississippi National Guard and served as treasurer of the Starkville Dixie Division. He traveled extensively to all 50 states and abroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Atkinson and Claudie Kennedy Atkinson; and a sister, Maggie Atkinson Perry. He is survived by his wife, Roxene Hall Atkinson of Starkville, MS; daughters, Betty Lynn Atkinson of Florence, MS and Jeannie Atkinson White (Brady) of Alabaster, AL; and two granddaughters, Maggie and Hannah White. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the sanctuary. Dr. Martin Lifer will conducted the service. Burial was in Oddfellows Cemetery. Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Pl, French Camp, MS 39745. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
