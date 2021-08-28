James Harold Atkinson, 70, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He lived in Oxford before moving back to Pontotoc and then going into Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. He was a bachelor that loved to hunt and fish. Service will be 3:00pm Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Chris Holley will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartwell Tutor Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-sisters-Ann Jenkins (Ottis) of Drivers Flatt, Dora Lowder of Oxford, Nita Sue Holley and Denise Littlejohn both of Pontotoc. Preceded in death by-father-William Henry Atkinson; mother-Susie Mae Atkinson, brothers-Bobby Gene Atkinson, John Wayne Atkinson and William Atkinson II; and sister-Edith Vaughn. Pallbearers-Tyler Hollings, Chris Holley, Mike Prestenbach, Jimmy Eubanks, Marcus Holley and Ivan. Visitation-1-3pm Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
