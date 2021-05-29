Joyce E. Atkinson , 62, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Services will be on Graveside Monday May 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday May 30, 2021 from 3-5:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.