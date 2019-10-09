Doris Burns Aultman, 85 of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at NMMC Center. She was born on August 6, 1934 to James Grafton and Susie Estes Burns. She was member of the Marietta Church of Christ. A graduate of Marietta High School and Mississippi State University. She was retired from the Booneville/Prentiss County School Educational Service Center where she was a teacher, Psychometrist, and Special Education Director. She enjoyed her ladies bible class, board games, canasta and going to bluegrass music festivals. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Marietta Church of Christ with Minister Ronnie Livingston and Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. She is survived by 3 daughters, Zoe Trollinger of Marietta, Vicky McLemore (Phil) of Rienzi and Kathy Richard (David) of Selmer, TN: one son, Gary Aultman (Kay Ellen) of Corinth, MS; one brother, Kenneth Burns (Sara) of Ridgeland, MS; grandchildren, Zack Trollinger, Jasary Trollinger, Donnie Coln (Debbie), Brandon Coln (Myra), Clint Aultman (Andrea) and Cameron Aultman ( Morgan); one nephew Ronald Burns (Melissa) of Marietta; sister-in-law, Betty Burns of Marietta; daughter-in-law, Sherry Trollinger; two great nephews, Beau Burns (Brittany) and Clint Burns (Darbi) all of Marietta; 4 great grandchildren; 2 great-great nephews and one great-great niece. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Doyle Trollinger; her second husband, Harold Aultman; one son Terry Trollinger and one brother Clinton Burns. Pallbearers will be, Phil McLemore, Beau Burns, Clint Burns, Mike Carter, Cameron Aultman, Clint Aultman and Jackson Aultman. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-9 PM at McMillan Funeral Home and from 12-2 PM at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Marietta Church of Christ Building Fund P.O. Box 96, Marietta, MS 38856. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
