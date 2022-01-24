Minnie Pauline Kyle Ausborn passed away on Sunday January 23, 2022 a week shy of her 101st birthday. Born in Monroe County on January 30, 1921, she was a daughter to John Paul and Lula Bell Hall Kyle. She married John Elmer Ausborn in 1941 before he went off to fight in World War II where he was killed in action. Through strength and resilience, Pauline became the matriarch of a large family and there wasn't one of them that hasn't stayed in her home. She was of the Baptist faith and she also loved to work crossword puzzles and work in her yard. She like to work with flowers, and she had a passion or watch her boys play baseball. She could sew and cook which she was known for her chicken and dumplings. She enjoyed reading and playing bingo. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2022 at Liberty Cemetery with Bro. Danny Carl Burks officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to assist Mrs. Ausborn's family. She is survived by one brother, Jimmy Kyle of Wren; grandchildren, Randy Renfro, David Renfro, and Dennis Renfro (Michelle) all of Wren; great grandchildren, Katy Ballard (Blake), Greg Renfro (Alana), Luke Renfro (Sarah), Whitney Howell (Austin), Cody Renfro (Kim), Kylie Renfro, Laykan Renfro, Logan Renfro, and Lindsey Leavall (Jared); 12 great great grandchildren, a host of friends and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Ausbon; daughter, Betty Jean Ausborn; 3 sisters, Marigold, Ruth, and Patsy; 4 brothers, Ottis Earl, Henry, Johnny, Bit; and grandson, John Dale Renfro. Pallbearers will be Logan Renfro, Greg Renfro, Cody Renfro, Luke Renfro, Austin Ballard, and Jared Leavell. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Paul Kyle, Billy Thompson, and Blake Thompson. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
