James "David" AUSBORN of Fulton, 65, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2021, at Residence in Fulton. Services will be on Tuesday July 20, 2021, 11am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10am until service at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME _ TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).

