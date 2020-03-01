James D. Ausborn Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. He was born January 27, 1933 to the late Largus E. Ausborn and the late Bessie Lee Jackson Ausborn. He was a member of Center Star Methodist Church. He was a best friend to Elvis Presley. They grew up together in Tupelo and James was the person who introduced Elvis to Mississippi Slim; who taught him three cords on the guitar and introduced him to radio. He loved singing at church where he attended at Center Star Methodist. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned a bedding company in Fulton for several years. He enjoyed fishing, helping people, and loved his family. Services will be 12:00 pm on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 pm Monday, March 2, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery. Survivors include his daughter, Janice Ausborn; son, James D. (Cindy) Ausborn, Jr.; daughter, Christian (Bradley) Mulligan; step-daughters, Sheila Works and Renee (Alex) Rayburn; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 6 great, great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eula Dell Ausborn, wife, Elaine Ausborn; brother, Carvel "Mississippi Slim" Ausborn; step-daughter, Donna Jo Collins; 2 grandaughters. Pallbearers will be Eddie Stanton, Bruce Summers, Tristen Hughes, Brandon Hughes, Andrew Stanton Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
