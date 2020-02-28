BOONEVILLE -- Hale Aust, 87, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00PM at First United Methodist Church . Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-8:00PM at Booneville Funeral Home and Monday from 11:00AM until 1:00PM at the church. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.

