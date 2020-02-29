Preston Hale Aust, age 87, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. He was born in Binnsville, MS, on June 29, 1932, to Frank Aust and Gladys Stuart Aust. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Arts from the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. Hale worked at Northeast MS Community College as the Director of Vocational Education for 28 years. He was dedicated and continued to love Northeast even after his retirement. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Booneville, where he proudly served on many boards and committees within the church. He was a board member of the Booneville Housing Authority and the Director of the Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Authority. He served many years on the Yellow Creek Port Authority Board. He loved being a member of the coffee club and being a servant to others. Hale was a strong advocate for autism due to the love he had for his twin grandsons. He and his wife LaJuan enjoyed watching sports together. Mr. Aust was a very loving and caring man that was always involved in his community and tried to be a friend to everyone he encountered. Services will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, March 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Booneville. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk will be officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Betty LaJuan Morton Aust of Booneville; two daughters, Jessica A. Owings and Amanda Aust, both of Corinth, MS; grandsons, Preston Neal Owings and John Farris Owings, both of Corinth, MS; brother in law Billy Morton (Martha Wayne) of Catherine, AL; sister in laws Catherine Ann Guin (Robert) of Booneville, MS., Sue Scott (James E.) of Booneville, MS., and Carolyn Boren (Roy) of House Springs, Missouri; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Russell and Donnie Poindexter; and a brother, Ralph Aust. Pallbearers will be Hal Hughes, Frankie Russell, Phillip Cole, Julian Johnson, Steve Eaton, and Layne Dees. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Booneville Funeral Home. Also the body will lie in state for 2 hours prior to service time. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
