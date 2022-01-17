Mr. Bruce Wayne Austin, 73, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada, MS. He was born on July 12, 1948 in Pontotoc County to the late Richard (Dick) and Ruby Aron Austin. Bruce graduated from Randolph High School in 1966. He attended Itawamba Junior College. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War during which time he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces. Bruce lived many years in Houston, Texas where he worked as an electrician. He also worked in the motion picture industry in which he appeared in several movies and TV productions. Bruce was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He was a reserve deputy for the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department. Bruce is survived by a loving daughter and granddaughter who were the lights of his life: Tiffany Austin and Haley Wegmann of Rowlett, Texas, two brothers-Joe Austin and Regina of Pontotoc, and Billy Austin and Peggy of Houlka, and his former wife and caregiver Kathy Young Austin of Houlka and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother James Austin and four sisters-Sue Mask, Teresa Austin, Letha Mooneyham, Jean DeWild, and Claudette Patterson. Graveside Services (due to Covid) will be on Tuesday, January 18 at 3PM, with visitation beginning at 2PM, at Buckhorn Church of Christ(in front of the church) with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. His pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Tony Mask, Carlos Patterson, Joseph Austin, Dickie Austin and Brian Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Buckhorn Cemetery Fund in care of Peggy Austin, 4832 Redland-Sarepta Road, Houlka, MS 38850. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
