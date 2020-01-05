Lawrence Douglas Austin

L. Douglas Austin (Doug) passed away at home January 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi from 4:30-6:30 pm.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.