Linda Davis Austin, 73, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Poplarville, on July 15, 1946 to Earl and Mary Bond Davis. After graduating high school, she went on to receive a Bachelors degree in Education from the Mississippi University for Women. She began her teaching career in Kossuth and retired from Shannon High School after 40 years of service as an educator. Though retirement removed her from the classroom, it did not remove her from the hearts of students she taught throughout the years. Linda was a History enthusiast and enjoyed shopping, playing cards, Bunco and traveling. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Stacy Lowe of Memphis, Tennessee and Courtney Johnson and her husband, Rob of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Mary and Gracie Lowe of Memphis and Isabella and Leila Johnson of Signal Mountain; brother, Ronnie Davis and his wife, Mary Sue of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Winifred Davis of Laurel and Julie Davis of Pontotoc who was always up for an adventure with Linda and was an exceptional caretaker for her over the last few years; several nieces and nephews; and Linda's dearest friend, Marissa Martin of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earnest "Bozy" Austin; and two brothers, Tony and Don Davis. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Rhinehart, David Goggans, Mike Scott and Jacob Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bunco Girls: Angie Collins, Becky Hendrix, Mary Abel, Debbie Pickens, Eileen Fields, Jackie Homan, Virginia Skinner, Audrey Roby, Phyllis Goggans, Emily Grubs and Martha Nash. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.