Sue Austin, 73 of Collinsville, MS, formerly of Alcorn County, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS. She was born on March 16, 1947 to the late Oliver and Edna Burns Thrasher and will forever be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. Visitation is scheduled from 5-7 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 and from 10 am till service time Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Magnolia Funeral Home - East. Masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11 am officiated by Bro. Kevin Jenkins. Magnolia Funeral Home - East Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Interment will follow in Wheeler Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chris Smith, Scott Manasco, Kenny Belvin, Jacob Austin, Glendon Austin, and Clayton Austin. Those left to honor Sue's memory include her children, Tammy Smith and husband Chris of Ramer, TN, David Austin and wife Rachell of Ludington, MI, Steve Austin and wife Toni of Beech Bluff, TN, Janet Manasco and husband Scott of Caledonia, MS, and Angie Belvin and husband Kenny of Collinsville, MS; her grandchildren, T. J. Coggins, Ryan Coggins, Makayla Coggins, Marissa Austin, Jacob Austin, Glendon Austin, Clayton Austin, Aiden Manasco, Piper Manasco, Sadie McCoy, Anna Belvin, and Charlotte Belvin; her great-grandchildren, Kameron Coggins and Jayla Miles; her brothers, Jerry Thrasher and wife Glenda of Jumpertown, MS, Jimmy Thrasher and wife Sarah of Tupelo, MS, Bill Thrasher and wife Gail of Booneville, MS; her sister, Martha Thornton and husband Harold of Thrasher, MS; her sister-in-law, Alice Thrasher of VA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Austin; and her brothers, Ray Thrasher and Joe Thrasher. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
