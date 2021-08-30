Teresa Marie Austin died unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home in the Longview Community. She was born on November 1, 1953 to the late Richard (Dick) and Ruby Aron Austin in Pontotoc County. Teresa loved spending time with her family, her beloved dogs and especially her loving grandson Bentley. She was known for her delicious Apple Dumplings. She is survived by her grandson, Bentley Dill, of Mantachie and three brothers: Billy Austin (Peggy) of Houlka, Joe Austin (Regina) of Randolph, Bruce Austin of Pontotoc, a special cousin Mattie Denton- Borel of Lake Charles, Louisiana and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Ruby Dill, son Richard Dill, son-in-law James Holcomb, brother James Austin, and four sisters; Sue Mask, Jean DeWild, Letha Mooneyham and Claudette Patterson. A private family service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.