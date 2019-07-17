ASHLAND, MS -- Sherrill Ford Autry, 69, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home in Marrero, LA. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 12 noon at Ashland Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held Saturday at the church 10am until service.

