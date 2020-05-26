Anthony Nolen Aycock, 35, died May 22, 2020 peacefully in his apartment in Dallas, TX. The service, limited to family, will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. John Longmire officiating. Committal will follow at 11:15 in Mixon Cemetery in McCondy. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Aycock was born February 8, 1985, in Amory, to Laurenda Provias Aycock and William Wade Aycock, III. He worked for Osburn Contractors, LLC as an accounting representative. He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team as an armor officer for nearly eight years, and reached the rank of captain. He earned both his Bachelors in 2007 and Master's Degree in 2008 in Accounting at The University of Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Wade Aycock, IV; paternal grandparents, William and Joyce Aycock; and maternal grandfather, Chris Provias. Survivors include his mother, Laurenda Richardson (Ricky) of Steens, MS, his father, Bill Aycock (Jennie) of Prairie, MS; his maternal grandmother, Frankie Provias of Aberdeen, MS and his beloved nieces, Macy Lynn Aycock and Molly Anna Aycock of Steens; and girlfriend, Tory Broadhurst of Dallas, TX.. Pallbearers will be Tony Provias, Tyki Jurney, Baker Martin, Beau Martin, Steven White, and Kenneth "JT" Toler. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Mixon Cemetery, in care of Bill Aycock 10035 Evans Road, Prairie, MS 39756.
