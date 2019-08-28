POTTS CAMP -- Ronald Raynell Ayers, 76, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday August 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Saturday August 31, 2019 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 at Serenity Autry funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Finley Grove Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

