Willie Dee "Billie" Allred Ayers, 89, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born on August 11, 1932 in Union County to Connie Allred and Clifford Miller Allred. She was a homemaker and a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Before her health declined, she enjoyed cooking and gardening flowers. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by two sons, Steve Ayers (Judy) and Alan Ayers (Debbie), both of Myrtle; two sisters, Linda Grant (Mike) and Brenda Towery (Jerry), both of New Albany; four grandchildren, Emily Conlee, Jessica Lorenzana, Lee Ayers and Ashlea Ayers; and by eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy Ayers; and three brothers, Gervie Allred, Bob Allred and Fred Allred. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 12:00p.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
